Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Shares Up 0.4%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 132,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 46,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 350.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

