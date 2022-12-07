Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of CERE opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.58. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,685. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

