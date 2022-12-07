Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

