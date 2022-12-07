Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $323,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 511.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 482.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 344,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

