Citigroup Raises Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.