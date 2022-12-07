CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

