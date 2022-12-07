Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

