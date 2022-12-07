Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

