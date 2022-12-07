Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Costamare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

