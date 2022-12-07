Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,903 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $57,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

CUZ opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

