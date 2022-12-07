Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $95.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $139.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.