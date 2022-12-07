Credit Suisse AG Buys 45,963 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

