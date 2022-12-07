Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

