Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269,518 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 47.9% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

