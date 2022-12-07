Credit Suisse AG Has $7.03 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $14,017,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $12,689,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $7,180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.