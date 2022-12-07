Credit Suisse AG Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 59.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.