Credit Suisse AG Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 145,080 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

