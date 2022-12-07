Credit Suisse AG Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

