Credit Suisse AG Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

OHI stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.