Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,523 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $49,609,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after purchasing an additional 634,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,182,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.