Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,346 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

