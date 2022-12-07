Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,733 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.14, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

