Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 75.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 6.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 19.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

