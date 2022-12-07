Credit Suisse AG Sells 47,664 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.43. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

