Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,016 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 120,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 122,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 9.9 %
Digital Turbine stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.36. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
