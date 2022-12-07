Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,016 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 120,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 122,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 9.9 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.36. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

