Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,268 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $76,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

