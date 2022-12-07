Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,484 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

