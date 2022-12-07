Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 7,139 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71.

Datadog Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

