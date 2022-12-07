David M. Obstler Sells 9,659 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $720,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

