Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

