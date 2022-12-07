Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 9.9 %

APPS stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Digital Turbine

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

