Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Stock Price Up 51.6%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) shares rose 51.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Discovery Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

