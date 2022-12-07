DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
DocuSign Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $41.83 on Monday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $156,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.