DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $41.83 on Monday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $156,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

