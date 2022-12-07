Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

