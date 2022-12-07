Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $136.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Elastic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

