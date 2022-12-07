Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Down 1.5%

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.66. Approximately 14,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOTE. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

