Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.66. Approximately 14,626 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

