Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,270 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,171,755.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,385 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

