Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

