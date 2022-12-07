Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

