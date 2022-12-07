Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

