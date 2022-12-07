Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $794,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after buying an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,057,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.45.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

