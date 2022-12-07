Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,761 shares of company stock worth $4,000,060. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

