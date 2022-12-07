Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 386.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

