Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,036 shares of company stock worth $4,951,122 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

