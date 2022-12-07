EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.59 and a 200 day moving average of $354.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

