Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading 104.3% Higher

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 104.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 12,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 269,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000.
Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.
