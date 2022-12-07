ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,336 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

