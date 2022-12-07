Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head to Head Survey

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.2% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.59 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 28.94 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Upexi beats Exactus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

