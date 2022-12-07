Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,325 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

