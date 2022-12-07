Financial Review: Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) & Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enjoy Technology and Gentera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 1 2 0 0 1.67 Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40,453.00%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Gentera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32% Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Gentera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.02 -$220.61 million ($2.29) 0.00 Gentera N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enjoy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

